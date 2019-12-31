Clear

Hunters can drop off deer hide that turns into a donation to the community

Hardscrabble Hill Hide and Fur is holding their donation program for various businesses in the area.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 8:02 PM
Updated: Dec 31, 2019 8:28 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

SPRING VALLEY, Minn.- Some deer hunters might not realize the hide from deer can actually be turned into a profit for the community. That's what Hardscrabble Hill Hide and Fur in Spring Valley is doing.

For the past few years, they've had a donation box placed at various locations across the area where hunters can place their deer hide. They then write the business a check depending on how much is in the box. Co-owner, Jesse Hellickson, said giving the hunters a place to donate the hide helps them get rid of it instead of just throwing it out. "Otherwise we see a lot of deer hides in the ditch or in the garbage can or in the landfill, it's just kind of a waste," explained Hellickson. "There is a use for them, there's no sense in throwing them away when there's a use for it."

They have over 30 boxes throughout southeastern Minnesota and Iowa. A lot of the locations are at local fire departments.
Hellickson said he feels it's important to give it back to the community because then he knows exactly where the money is going.
"I would rather see it go to my local fire department or anybody else's fire department versus you know, it seems like a lot of this donation stuff doesn't stay in the community," Hellickson said. 

For more information on the donation boxes, you can check out their website.

