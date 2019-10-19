Clear

Hunt for a cure raises money for cancer

The 5th annual Hunt for a Cure kicked off this morning in LeRoy.

LeRoy, Minn- Hunting season is in full swing. While most people hunt for the love of the sport or the beautiful scenery one group gathered Saturday to raise awareness for cancer.The 5th annual Hunt for a Cure kicked off this morning in LeRoy.

Davin Alan is an avid hunter. He is also one of the organizers behind this hunt and this year is sentimental for him. He says he has lost three people to cancer. One of them was his close friend and hunting partner which he lost last year.

"He fought it for seven years and it was very difficult to watch this big strong man reduce to a very fragile individual by the end because of cancer,” Alan said.

He says this year he hunts in his name. Last year the group raised $6,000 and this year they are hoping to raise $7,000. All proceeds from Saturday's hunt go to the Hormel Institute.

