Hunt for Disabled Veterans to support those who've served

LEROY, Minn. - It was a unique way to give back to those who've served, in Le Roy, where a group of disabled veterans was treated to a day of pheasant hunting.

60 disabled veterans from across Minnesota were able to take part in the 3rd annual Disabled American Veterans hunt.

Nearly 100 volunteers were able to give back to those who sacrificed for our freedoms.

“Freedom isn't free. And the reason that we have this country the way that it is is because of the men and women chosen to put their life on the line for everybody else,” says Todd Bergland of Mower County Habitat and Pheasants Forever.

Last year the event had 28 sponsors - this year the goal was to double that number.

Davin Alan with Pheasants Forever says, “It really touches the hearts of many people and we were very fortunate to be able to sponsor this hunt very easily through the generosity of people.”

He adds, “It's something about the bond that's made in stressful times that are encompassed in wartime, the people who are put in that really develop a bond. And the comradery is just really great. And to see the guys and gals knocking down a few birds, that's pretty cool too.”

This is the third annual Hunt for Disabled Vets, and event organizers plan to continue it next year.

Saturday is the Hunt for a Cure in Leroy aimed at raising money for cancer research.