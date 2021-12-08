Hung jury in Rochester murder trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A mistrial has been declared in the prosecution of one of the men charged with a fatal shooting in 2019.

The trial of Muhidin Omar Abukar, 32 of Rochester, began November 30 and a hung jury was announced Wednesday by the judge after jurors could not decide on a verdict. Abukar was facing one count of second-degree murder in the March 2019 slaying of Garad Roble.



There was no immediate word from the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office if it will seek a second trial.

Abukar and Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25 of Rochester, were both arrested for Roble’s death. Investigators say Abukar and Roble were seen together the day before Roble’s body was found and cell phone evidence placed Abukar and Iman at the location of the deadly shooting.

Iman has also pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. He is scheduled to stand trial February 14, 2022.

Abukar remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $10 million bond.