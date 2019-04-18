Hundreds without power in Rochester after vehicle snaps power pole in half

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 400 are without power after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and snapped it in half Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 3rd Ave. and 16th St. just before 9 a.m. When authorities arrived on the scene, power lines were seen near the ground.

The reason for the crash and potential injuries to the occupants of the vehicle are unknown.

