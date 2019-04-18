Clear
Hundreds without power in Rochester after vehicle snaps power pole in half

KIMT photo

When authorities arrived on the scene, power lines were seen near the ground.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 10:00 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 400 are without power after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and snapped it in half Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 3rd Ave. and 16th St. just before 9 a.m. When authorities arrived on the scene, power lines were seen near the ground.

The reason for the crash and potential injuries to the occupants of the vehicle are unknown.

You can check on changes to the power outages here. 

