Rochester polar plunge 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn.-On a chilly Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered to take the plunge.

The day is a part of law enforcement's year round fundraising event to help the Special Olympics Minnesota.

Businesses and organizations like the Olmsted County Community Corrections employees jumped into the freezing water.

"The water is warmer yes but that shock that shock is like burrr,”said one participant.

People of all ages came to take the plunge. Audrey Redalen and her friends are students at Rochester Montessori School.

They raised over $8,000.

“Goes to a great cause I think it'll be fun and it's exciting,”said Redalen.

Organizers tell KIMT donations are still coming in and they're confident they'll reach their goal of over $200,000.