Hundreds of teenagers are participating in the COVID-19 vaccine trial in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Before new medications hit the market, adults are almost always researched before kids and that's no different with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since December, hundreds of teenagers have been given the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at the Clinical Research Institute in Minneapolis, which is the only group in Minnesota conducting vaccine trials with kids right now. Currently, Moderna's vaccine can be used on kids 18 and older and its trial for 12- to 18-year-olds has 3,000 participants. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 16 and older and it's currently testing 2,300 12- to 15-year-olds. Parents can't just sign their children up for the trial, the child must also agree to it.

The doctor who runs the institute, Dr. Gary Berman, said he's never seen so much interest in any of the trials they've done. He explained kids probably won't get the same dose as adults, but that's part of what the next study will be about. Dr. Kawsar Talaat runs the vaccine trials at Johns Hopkins University and she said she expects both of these manufacturers to submit their applications for teenagers to the FDA sometime this spring.