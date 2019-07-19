Clear
Hundreds of power outages reported in Rochester

No word on the cause.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 4:20 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Hundreds of power outages are being reported in northwest Rochester.

The online outage map of Rochester Public Utilities shows the outage mainly happened north of 37th Street NW and along and west of Highway 52.  As of 4:20, over 2,500 customers are listed as without power.  RPU crews are already at work trying to restore service.

No word yet on what has caused the outage.

