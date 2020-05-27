Hundreds of care packages delivered to families across Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There will be lots of smiles as hundreds of care packages will be handed out to families in Rochester. In an initiative between Penz Automotive Group and the Boys & Girls Club, 225 care packages made of supplies will be given out to the kids.

CEO, Chad Campbell, said the kids they serve already face many obstacles and this pandemic is only adding to that. But when the community shows their support for them, like with these care packages, he said that gives them just a little bit of hope. "When the community steps up and says, number 1: we see you, we hear you, we recognize that what you're going through is hard and that we're not all encountering this experience the same way. We wanna step up and help out," explained Campbell. "And number 2: how can we be there for you during a time that's incredibly difficult?"

Penz Automotive Group wanted to help out the families of Boys & Girls Club to make sure no one falls behind right now. Jacob Wessel said the decision to help out was an easy one. "We really believe in the mission of the Boys & Girls Club. That mission of empowering young people in our community to support the community as a whole," said Wessel.

Staff from both the Boys & Girls Club and Penz Automotive Group will be distributing the care packages with precautions in place to make sure everyone involved stays safe. The Boys & Girls Club is hoping to announce a limited summer opening soon, but they're trying to make that work financially. If you would like to help out in any way you can, you can visit their website.