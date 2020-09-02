Clear

Hundreds of University of Iowa students and faculty protest in-person classes

"As long as any class is happening in person, the safety of our community is in jeopardy," an organizer says.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., increasing 80% in a week's time. The three counties with the highest case numbers also have large student populations. One is Johnson County, home of University of Iowa.

After beginning classes just over a week ago, hundreds of students and faculty feel the conditions on campus are not safe for learning in person. An account on social media called uiowa sickout is calling for students and faculty to call in sick to class on Wednesday in protest. The organization wants University of Iowa to switch to fully online instruction immediately. Nearly 900 people signed uiowa sickout's pledge. People are also calling school administrators and the board of regents to express their thoughts.

"The university likes to tell us that we're a vocal few, that there aren't very many people who don't want in-person classes. I hope this sickout proves to them that they're wrong. We're not a vocal few; We're a vocal many," one organizer tells KIMT.

Of date, University of Iowa has 935 self-reported positive cases of COVID-19.

"The fact is, everyone's at risk of COVID-19 and everyone should be allowed to keep themselves safe and as long as any class is happening in person, the safety of our community is in jeopardy," the organizer says.

uiowa sickout says school administration has not responded directly to the sickout organizers as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Septembers 1st, Kevin Kregel, Interim Executive Vice President and Provost sent the following email to University of Iowa faculty:

I am writing to address the planned actions to be taken by a subset of faculty in the coming days. I am also concerned about the choice of some faculty in leadership positions to support this approach. It is my understanding that a number of faculty plan to call in sick Wednesday as a means of protesting the university’s decision to continue in-person instruction. The absence of faculty compromises our students’ ability to maintain the educational progress critical to their future success. Accordingly, while the university acknowledges individuals’ concerns about in-person instruction, I strongly disagree with the planned manner of expressing those concerns. I respectfully remind you that as role models, you have an obligation to deliver instruction as assigned, and to provide appropriate notice of absences due to illness. We also would expect appropriate documentation of sick leave usage.

The University of Iowa is committed to providing a world-class educational experience to our students while reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for all members of the campus community. To meet these commitments, the university has developed a comprehensive return-to-campus plan based on extensive work of the Critical Incident Management Team (CIMT).

Several elements of the plan are specifically designed to reduce the risk of exposure in the classroom during face-to-face instruction. This includes the mandatory use of face coverings while on campus, designated instructor zones, decreased student density, and evaluation of ventilation, circulation, mechanical and life-safety systems of each campus facility to identify and remediate conditions that may increase the risk of COVID transmission in common areas. Moreover, cleaning and disinfection practices have been enhanced to follow CDC recommendations.

In addition to the plan elements listed above, the university has adopted or modified several personnel practices and policies to support the needs of employees with COVID-related concerns, including expanded paid leave benefits. Additionally, university employees who are at increased risk for COVID-related severe illness may request temporary alternative work arrangements (TAWA). To date, over 400 TAWA requests have been approved, including more than 240 from faculty.

We acknowledge that this is a challenging period for everyone, and we must remain mindful of our core mission to serve the educational needs of our students. We sincerely hope that the faculty will engage in conversation and collaboration with the university to employ other means of expression that will avoid disruption to the educational progress of our students.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 76355

Reported Deaths: 1871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23209881
Ramsey9243298
Dakota5973111
Anoka4782121
Stearns328522
Washington300354
Olmsted204524
Scott202132
Nobles186913
Blue Earth12785
Wright12626
Rice11998
Mower11853
Carver11284
Sherburne92013
St. Louis90223
Clay89340
Kandiyohi8201
Lyon5383
Winona48117
Todd4512
Watonwan4454
Nicollet44215
Steele4362
Benton4093
Freeborn4031
Le Sueur3842
McLeod3671
Beltrami3211
Chisago3191
Crow Wing31216
Otter Tail2994
Waseca2703
Goodhue2619
Martin2366
Cottonwood2040
Polk2044
Itasca20112
Becker2002
Carlton1931
Pipestone1879
Isanti1770
Douglas1711
Unassigned16449
Pine1570
Dodge1560
Murray1442
Sibley1403
Chippewa1361
Brown1312
Wabasha1240
Morrison1191
Faribault1150
Meeker1102
Rock1070
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1013
Jackson961
Pennington911
Yellow Medicine901
Koochiching883
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston770
Roseau740
Lincoln700
Redwood660
Kanabec655
Swift651
Pope640
Grant554
Stevens520
Aitkin511
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Mahnomen371
Marshall370
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle170
Lake of the Woods100
Kittson70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65643

Reported Deaths: 1118
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13465226
Woodbury415256
Johnson405026
Black Hawk383076
Linn299394
Story253416
Dallas238638
Scott225021
Dubuque204936
Buena Vista182712
Marshall165632
Pottawattamie164834
Wapello108951
Webster10389
Muscatine97352
Sioux9083
Clinton85310
Cerro Gordo83920
Crawford8363
Warren7845
Plymouth74618
Tama62329
Jasper58830
Des Moines5765
Wright5201
Marion4901
Lee4405
Carroll4283
Dickinson4246
Louisa39714
Boone3484
Washington34611
Bremer3397
Franklin29717
Henry2944
Hamilton2822
Clarke2403
Clay2363
Hardin2311
Delaware2263
Winneshiek2244
Mahaska22318
Emmet2218
Floyd2193
Shelby2171
Jackson2151
Butler2112
Benton2051
Poweshiek1848
Allamakee1835
Clayton1833
Buchanan1761
Jones1752
Guthrie1735
Madison1652
Winnebago1649
Hancock1562
Cedar1551
Humboldt1522
Lyon1522
Harrison1482
Fayette1431
Cherokee1402
Howard1362
Grundy1321
Mills1311
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1302
Kossuth1220
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Sac1190
Iowa1161
Mitchell1140
Page1130
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Chickasaw1120
Monroe1128
Monona1071
Van Buren1011
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union933
Appanoose853
Davis842
Montgomery825
Worth800
Keokuk661
Fremont590
Greene580
Wayne522
Adair491
Decatur460
Ida440
Audubon381
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned30
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Warmer air has returned...will it be sticking around?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 Vaccine Trials May End Early

Image

Iowa students protest in-person classes

Image

Live music returns to downtown Rochester

Image

Art Therapy to deal with Pandemic

Image

Mercy One upgrades chopper game

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Hyvee testing in Olmsted County

Image

University Of Minnesota Students Return To Campus

Image

09-02-2020 Bri

Image

Changes at RPS On First Day of School

Community Events