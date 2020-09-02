Hundreds of University of Iowa students and faculty protest in-person classes

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., increasing 80% in a week's time. The three counties with the highest case numbers also have large student populations. One is Johnson County, home of University of Iowa.

After beginning classes just over a week ago, hundreds of students and faculty feel the conditions on campus are not safe for learning in person. An account on social media called uiowa sickout is calling for students and faculty to call in sick to class on Wednesday in protest. The organization wants University of Iowa to switch to fully online instruction immediately. Nearly 900 people signed uiowa sickout's pledge. People are also calling school administrators and the board of regents to express their thoughts.

"The university likes to tell us that we're a vocal few, that there aren't very many people who don't want in-person classes. I hope this sickout proves to them that they're wrong. We're not a vocal few; We're a vocal many," one organizer tells KIMT.

Of date, University of Iowa has 935 self-reported positive cases of COVID-19.

"The fact is, everyone's at risk of COVID-19 and everyone should be allowed to keep themselves safe and as long as any class is happening in person, the safety of our community is in jeopardy," the organizer says.

uiowa sickout says school administration has not responded directly to the sickout organizers as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Septembers 1st, Kevin Kregel, Interim Executive Vice President and Provost sent the following email to University of Iowa faculty:

I am writing to address the planned actions to be taken by a subset of faculty in the coming days. I am also concerned about the choice of some faculty in leadership positions to support this approach. It is my understanding that a number of faculty plan to call in sick Wednesday as a means of protesting the university’s decision to continue in-person instruction. The absence of faculty compromises our students’ ability to maintain the educational progress critical to their future success. Accordingly, while the university acknowledges individuals’ concerns about in-person instruction, I strongly disagree with the planned manner of expressing those concerns. I respectfully remind you that as role models, you have an obligation to deliver instruction as assigned, and to provide appropriate notice of absences due to illness. We also would expect appropriate documentation of sick leave usage.

The University of Iowa is committed to providing a world-class educational experience to our students while reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for all members of the campus community. To meet these commitments, the university has developed a comprehensive return-to-campus plan based on extensive work of the Critical Incident Management Team (CIMT).

Several elements of the plan are specifically designed to reduce the risk of exposure in the classroom during face-to-face instruction. This includes the mandatory use of face coverings while on campus, designated instructor zones, decreased student density, and evaluation of ventilation, circulation, mechanical and life-safety systems of each campus facility to identify and remediate conditions that may increase the risk of COVID transmission in common areas. Moreover, cleaning and disinfection practices have been enhanced to follow CDC recommendations.

In addition to the plan elements listed above, the university has adopted or modified several personnel practices and policies to support the needs of employees with COVID-related concerns, including expanded paid leave benefits. Additionally, university employees who are at increased risk for COVID-related severe illness may request temporary alternative work arrangements (TAWA). To date, over 400 TAWA requests have been approved, including more than 240 from faculty.

We acknowledge that this is a challenging period for everyone, and we must remain mindful of our core mission to serve the educational needs of our students. We sincerely hope that the faculty will engage in conversation and collaboration with the university to employ other means of expression that will avoid disruption to the educational progress of our students.