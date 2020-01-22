Hundreds of 911 calls go unanswered due to Minnesota service outage

SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA – An investigation is underway into what caused a 911 outage in nine Minnesota counties Sunday night.
911 emergency lines were down in Dodge, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Goodhue, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona counties until early Monday and authorities say 369 calls for service failed to get through. CenturyLink, 911 service provider for the state of Minnesota, says the outage lasted from 8:52 pm Sunday until 1 am Monday.
The initial indication is that a problem with a router in Rochester was the cause of the outage but why it happened is still unknown.
