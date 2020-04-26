Rochester Fire Department collecting hundreds of masks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we continue to fight in the war against Covid-19, the CDC is recommending people wear masks for protection.

In some communities, there aren't enough masks to go around.

As a result, Governor Tim Walz asked Minnesotans to help out with a mask-making drive. Ben Davis with the Rochester Fire Department praises the governor's initiative. He says by you wearing a mask you're helping them do their job.

"First thing we do now with any patient now regardless if they've tested positive for COVID or even if they're not showing signs of symptoms,” Davis said. “The first thing we'll do is put a surgical mask on the patient and that's our number one protection."

Hundreds of masks were made this week by members of Autumn Ridge Church. At least 500 masks made were donated to the Rochester Fire Department. Pastor George Beech says they ran short on supplies but when

"So they came up with creative ways to make masks and they just have been doing them together,” Beech said. “Some people will make 10 in a day and somebody will make 20 in a day but together we are making hundreds and giving hundreds away to our community."

Rochester Fire Department is still accepting masks for the community. The collection sites are Fire stations 1-5.