Hundreds in Mason City affected by power outage

MASON CITY, Iowa - More than 500 Alliant Energy customers are without power Tuesday morning in Cerro Gordo County.
The outage map shows 532 without power.
The estimated time of restoration is 8 a.m., according to Alliant.
