Hundreds in Mason City affected by power outage

The estimated time of restoration is 8 a.m., according to Alliant.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 6:24 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - More than 500 Alliant Energy customers are without power Tuesday morning in Cerro Gordo County.

The outage map shows 532 without power.

The estimated time of restoration is 8 a.m., according to Alliant.

You can find more information here. 

