Hundreds getting notices about unpaid parking tickets in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Works is apologizing for 234 notices over unpaid parking tickets being mailed out.

“We are sorry for the frustrations caused by these letters,” says Public Works Director Wendy Turri. “Our ultimate goal is making sure that there is adequate parking for our residents and guests. We will communicate next steps for addressing past due tickets as soon as they are finalized.”

The city says the notices are for valid unpaid tickets dating from 2015-2019 but they were not supposed to be mailed out. Rochester Public Works says it is finalizing a strategy for addressing past due tickets from prior to 2020.

Individuals that received this notice and have questions can contact the Office of the City Clerk at 507-328-2900.