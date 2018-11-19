Hundreds get a free Thanksgiving meal in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Hundreds of North Iowa senior citizens enjoyed a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday.

CENT Credit Union says they served more than 700 meals at the Columbia Hall in Mason City. Seven students and two teachers from Mason City High School’s iJAG class joined other community volunteers in serving and visiting with guests and bussing tables.

The event was sponsored by CENT, Financial Freedom Controls, Cozy Van, Knights of Columbus, and D&D Signs.