Hundreds attend bowling for prostate cancer event

AUSTIN, Minn-About one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime this is according to Cancer.org.

Saturday in Austin an event called Bowling for Battle A Fight Against Prostate Cancer is raising awareness. About 600 people came out to the event to show their support. Organizers say that almost all of the attendees have been impacted by cancer in some way.

Steve Zahradnik father was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010. He says the cancer was so aggressive that it spread to other parts of his body before sadly taking his dad's life. Events like his give Zahradnik a chance to share his dad's story.

"Prostate cancer is known as the silent killer,” Zahradnik said. “Most guys don't like talking about it. My dad is the perfect example he waited too long before he went in and got checked. He knew that something was wrong but just didn't go in.

He says he hopes his dad's story inspires people to go and get a check. Bowling for Battle A Fight Against Prostate Cancer has raised over $243,230 in the last six years. The money raised goes directly to The Hormel Institute for research in prevention, treatment and finding a cure for prostate cancer.