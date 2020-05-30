Hundreds attend Rochester People's Rally in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn- Rochester Peoples Rally justice for George Floyd took place Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds marched throughout downtown Rochester. Their chants could be heard blocks away as protesters made their way from Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Park to the Rochester law enforcement center. The message was simple justice for George Floyd. The stage was used as a platform to talk about the issue of racism. Darrell Washington Jr was one of the speakers.

"It's not just a black issue but a human rights issue," Washington said.

He says justice for George Floyd will be a starting point for tackling the issue. On Friday - former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd's death.

Washington doesn't think that's enough.

"Honestly the government is doing the bare minimum,” Washington said. “All four of those officers need to be convicted and sentenced that's the only justice, not just one."

Manal Abbadi is one of the rally organizers she agrees more should be done but thinks it's a start.

"As a person that works in the legal field I can understand why they chose that specific charge,” Abbadi said. “Would I like it to be something else absolutely but I do know attorneys have to look at how likely something is to stick. If that means that it's more likely for us to get a conviction then I support it a 110 percent."