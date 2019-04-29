Hundreds affected by 911 outage in southern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 911 outage is affecting a couple hundred people in southern Minnesota Monday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Century Link tells them a limited number of landline customers have lost 911 service in:

• Plainview

• Elgin

• Millville

• Eyota

• Waldorf

People affected by this outage should use a cell phone to call 911 for any emergency assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of this outage is unknown and Century Link is working to fix the problem but it is also not known where full 911 service will be restored.