Hundreds Run To Raise Awareness For Mental Illness

ROCHESTER, Minn-Tina Reisner is running to bring awareness to mental health issues. She is one of two hundred people that laced up their running shoes and participated in the Run for Rochester 5K Color Run. Organizers have teamed up with the National Alliance on Mental Health to educate the public.

"Mental illness has always been behind closed doors and this is bringing it out into the open," said Reisner.

Reisner has suffered from mental illness for the last decade.

"Severe depression, a lot of anxiety I felt extremely hopeless," said Reisner I felt was just a burden to family and that they would be better off without me."

Then one-day things came to a head.

" I had a crisis about two years ago and ended up in a mental health ward," said Reisner. "I came out of that and was finally medicated."

Reisner was diagnosed with major depression and anxiety but she isn't alone. According to NAMI one in five people will be affected by mental health challenges in their lifetime. Michelle Mai advocates for mental health.

She says she has seen the devastation it causes first hand and that is why she has decided to host this run.

" In high school, a lot of people dealt with things like depression an anxiety and suicidal thoughts," said Mai.

According to prb.org suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth. Jennifer Becker lost her son to suicide and now works for NAMI to prevent others from the same fate.

"it's important that we end the stigma. normalize the conversations," said Becker.

Nami mission is awareness, education, and advocacy.

'i'm a big supporter of NAMI," said Reisner.

Reisner says without the organization, she wouldn't be here today to tell her story.