Hundreds of educators attend Talented and Gifted symposium

AUSTIN, Minn. - Hundreds of educators from across the globe gathered at Austin High School Tuesday for The Hormel Foundation Gifted and Talented Education Symposium.

Molly Gawo traveled from Kenya to attended the three-day event. She and others are learning how to address the emotional needs of gifted learners.

Gawo says the challenges in her country led her to make the trip to Austin in hopes of gathering insight from people with different backgrounds and experiences.

"We do not have enough classrooms,” Gawo said. “We have learners learning on the trees. We also lack adequate funds."

She says while she's proud of the work she has accomplished in Kenya the country's education system tends to focus on sports and not the classroom.

"In the US, what I found is that there is an emphasis on the intellectually gifted,” Gawo said. “That is why we are here because we would like to borrow to benchmark to network."