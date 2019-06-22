Clear

Hundreds Gather At Rochester Airport For World War II Event

A local organization called Veterans and Emergency Service Museum sponsored the event at the Rochester Airport.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 8:43 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- From combat gear to military planes hundreds of people took a trip back in time to the World War II era Saturday. A local organization called Veterans and Emergency Service Museum sponsored the event at the Rochester Airport.

Richard Krom has a love for history. So much so that he's currently the President of the Veterans and Emergency Service Museum. He took this position with the hope to preserve and share his love with the younger generations.

"In our scholastic system today there's not enough time in the classroom to be able to dive deeply into history,” Krom said. “Our young generations are losing awareness of what America is about and what it was founded on."

Saturday’s event showcased a B25 Mitchell Bomber, military vehicles, and gear.
9-year-old Cooper Rasmussen says he is fascinated with everything about World War II a fascination that did not start in the classroom.

"I bought myself a book when I was seven and I read it a lot,” Rasmussen said. “In the book, it teaches me from the beginning of man to the present day of all military equipment anti-personal and vehicles."

Krom says come fall the items will be displayed at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Rochester.

