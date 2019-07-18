Clear
Hummus and dips recalled due to possible health risk

Pita Pal Foods, LP has issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products due to concerns over listeria

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:02 AM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

KIMT NEWS 3 -- Pita Pal Foods, LP is urging consumers to return some of their hummus products due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility during an FDA inspection.

Several brands including 7-Select, Roundy's, Pita Pal, and Fresh Thyme are being voluntarily recalled.  You can find the full list of affected products here.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, pregnant women, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported to date for the products. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

