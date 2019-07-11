Clear

Humboldt softball player battling cancer hits home run, gets Wrigley Field invite from Cubs star

You can add a major league star to the growing list of people in Ashlyn Clark’s corner.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 2:52 PM

The Humboldt teen who is playing softball while battling cancer hit a home run this week during Senior Night.

On Thursday, word of her accomplishment traveled to Chicago and Cubs pitcher Jon Lester.

“Congratulations Ashlyn! How about you and your family come to Wrigley for a game to celebrate! And if its not too much to ask, maybe you could sign a ball for me? #NVRQT,” Lester tweeted.

Clark has had many communities rally around her during her cancer fight and talked with KIMT about what the summer has been like.

“I'm scared but it’s kind of an insured scared like everything's going to be OK,” said Clark. “Just my faith has helped me out a lot.”

You can find more on her story here

