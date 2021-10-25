Humboldt resident killed in western Iowa collision

CASS COUNTY, Iowa – A head-on collision in western Iowa has killed a resident of Humboldt County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 1:20 am Monday north of Atlantic. Bryce Baker, 26 of Atlantic, was driving south of Olive Street/620th Street and Bernard Sullivan, 62 of Atlantic, was northbound on the same road. The State Patrol says Baker crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck Sullivan’s vehicle head-on.

The collision injured both Baker and Sullivan, who were flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines for treatment. The State Patrol says the crash also killed Griffin Ferguson, 29 of Humboldt. The crash report says Baker and Sullivan were wearing their seat belts and Ferguson was not.

An investigation into this collision is ongoing. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Fire and Rescue, Cass County EMS, Life Flight, and Air Med all assisted at the scene.