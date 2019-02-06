Humboldt County driver killed in collision with semi

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – A North Iowa driver is dead after colliding with a semi.

The Iowa State Patrol says Bailey N. Devries, 22 of Hardy, was driving a car east on Highway 20 in Buchanan County, lost control, slid through the median near mile marker 252, and was hit by a westbound semi.

The State Patrol says Devries was dead at the scene. The crash happened around 6:15 pm Tuesday and is still under investigation.