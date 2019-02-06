Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Humboldt County driver killed in collision with semi

State Patrol says it happened in Buchanan County.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 3:22 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 3:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – A North Iowa driver is dead after colliding with a semi.

The Iowa State Patrol says Bailey N. Devries, 22 of Hardy, was driving a car east on Highway 20 in Buchanan County, lost control, slid through the median near mile marker 252, and was hit by a westbound semi.

The State Patrol says Devries was dead at the scene. The crash happened around 6:15 pm Tuesday and is still under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting ice cream in the cold

Image

Tracking a Wintry Mix This Evening

Image

Folwell Elementary needs money for playground

Image

Hands-free driving bills advance through committee

Image

Tuesday's local sports highlights

Image

ER visits up due to slick walkways

Image

Prediction tool for kidney stones

Image

Surplus of road treatment materials

Image

Discrimination at RPS

Image

Questions still linger in Central Heights

Community Events