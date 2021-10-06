Humane societies see an increase in animals and decrease in staff

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last year, humane societies and animal shelters saw a huge increase in animal adoptions during the 2020 peak of the pandemic.

The pandemic caused them to close their doors to the public, just like other businesses, to keep their employees and community safe.

Over a year later, many shelters find themselves with closed doors yet again.

Executive Director of the Humane Society of North Iowa Sybil Soukup said due to staffing shortages, the humane society had to shut its doors to the public and move to appointment-only adoption.

"The animals end up getting the same level of care that they've always received," said Soukup. "That is our priority. That's why we know it's inconvenient and not great to be closed to the public right now, but animal care is our priority. And I know that the public supports our mindset in this. We want to make sure that the animals' needs are met."