Manly dog rescue operation started almost a year ago

MASON CITY, Iowa- 16 young samoyeds that were rescued last week are almost ready for adoption at the Humane Society of North Iowa.

“We’ve had a huge number of people that have been interested in these dogs,” said Sybil Soukup, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of North Iowa.

But Soukup said the process of getting these dogs the care they need started almost a year ago.

“The owner’s veterinarian reached out to us for help and told us breeding was out of control on the farm and there was a significant number of dogs,” she said.

She said her facility doesn’t have authority to go on the property so they took a different approach.

“We were able to connect with the owner of White Fire Kennel, build up a rapport and she started releasing dogs to us about nine months ago,” she said.

That is when they learned how bad of a situation these dogs were living in and started asking for help from state and national rescue organizations.

“Several were interested but said no because Iowa is lacking in welfare laws,” Soukup said. We’re 49th in the nation and they were worried that would affect a major rescue effort.”

Soukup said they had taken in around 130 of the dogs over the last several months and the ASPCA stepped in eager to help fund the operation. But Soukup said these 16 dogs are just the beginning and there is still a lot of work left to do.

“A little puppy will recover and adapt into a normal lifestyle very easily,” she said. “The adult dogs, they are the ones that are going to need work until they can to be ready for adoption.”

Soukup said the dogs they took in on Tuesday still need some vet work before they can be adopted out. She said they will start to post the pictures online when they are ready.