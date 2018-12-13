Clear
Humane Society of North Iowa says charitable gifts likely stolen from mailbox

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 1:37 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 2:26 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Humane Society of North Iowa said contents of its mailbox that “likely contained charitable donations to the organization” were stolen this week.

“The Humane Society of North Iowa had recently sent out an annual newsletter to update adopters, volunteers and donors of the past year’s news and to request donations of financial support for the animals in the shelter,” Sybil Soukup, Executive Director of the Humane Society, said Thursday in a news release. “Soon after, in response to the newsletter, they began to receive a number of donations in the mail, averaging nearly 50 letters per day. Except this past Tuesday, when the Humane Society of North Iowa received no donations in the mail. A conversation with the mail delivery person confirmed that indeed, a large number of letters were delivered on Tuesday. The stack of mail was presumably stolen from the mailbox.”

Soukup said the possible theft made her sick to her stomach.
“How low must a person be to steal donations meant for homeless animals at the shelter?” she said. “We have no way of knowing whose donations were in Tuesday’s mail. We are hopeful that anyone who sent in a check that is not cashed in the coming weeks will call us so that we can explain what has happened.”

