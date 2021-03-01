Humane Society of Freeborn creates program to help with adoption of senior pets

ALBERT LEA, Minn-The Humane Society of Freeborn County is starting a new program to help senior pets find forever homes.

The shelter is giving half-off adoption fees to senior citizens that adopt a senior pet.

Tawni hammer volunteers at the shelter and helped create the program.

she hopes the program will help encourage folks to take a chance on these pets.

"Senior pets and senior humans go well together because senior pets are lower energy,” said Hammer. “Typically their personalities are more defined. They fit better together because they might not want to go for walks every 5 minutes or they might not want to play with the kids all the time. They just basically want to lay on the couch and cuddle and that works well for a senior that doesn’t have anyone else to hang out with especially during covid."

hammer says they are only open through appointments because of the pandemic.

https://www.freeborncountyhs.org/