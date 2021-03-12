Possible human remains located near the Winnebago River in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Possible human remains were located Thursday near the Winnebago River in Mason City.

Police said Friday that a citizen located what is believed to be human remains on the shore of the Winnebago River near Illinois Ave.

"Officers responded to the scene and collected the bones and clothing found by the citizen and continued to search the area, finding additional bones," police said.

The clothing and bones were taken to the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

Human remains were found last summer in a similar location. Authorities have not said if the two incidents are linked.