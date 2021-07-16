Human remains found in Mitchell County; authorities asking for public's help

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Human remains were found this week in Mitchell County, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The remains were found near the Greenbelt trail near Mitchell, Iowa, on Monday.

"Further investigation continues with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. Identification of the remains is ongoing, but law enforcement can say with certainty that it is not Jodi Huisentruit, missing from Mason City, Iowa, since June of 1995. Law enforcement is asking the public to call 641-732-4740 with any information they may have," authorities said.