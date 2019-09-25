Clear

Huisentruit search warrant to be kept secret for another year

Judge extended the seal on the warrant's contents until September 2020.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 1:06 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 1:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – For the third time, a judge has ordered the contents of a search warrant in the Jodi Huisentruit case be kept hidden from the public.

In March 2017, the Mason City Police Department filed for a warrant for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500 that belongs to Arthur John Vansice, Jr., 73.

The contents of that warrant were initially sealed. That seal was extended for one year in October 2017, extended again for another year in September 2018, and extended again on Wednesday. The warrant is now scheduled to be unsealed and visible to the public on September 25, 2020.

Huisentruit, a former anchor at KIMT, disappeared on June 27, 1995. Vansice has long been connected to the investigation into her disappearance

KIMT learned in 2019 that Vansice is suffering from an aggressive form of Alzheimer’s and that he was planning on moving back to Iowa.

