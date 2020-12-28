Huge vaccination effort launched for Minnesota nursing homes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pharmacy chains CVS Health and Walgreens launched a large-scale effort on Monday to help vaccinate residents and staff of Minnesota long-term care facilities.

CVS Health plans to administer the coronavirus vaccine to more than 63,000 residents and staff of nearly 600 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across Minnesota during a 12-week effort that began in select states last week. Walgreens aims to vaccinate nearly 3 million residents and staff in a nationwide effort that includes Minnesota.

Health officials on Monday reported nearly 1,100 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 deaths.