Howard-Winneshiek schools going back to face-to-face education

CRESCO, Iowa – The Howard-Winneshiek Community School District says it will return to face-to-face learning for all students on December 7.

In a Facebook post Monday, the district said the shift back to the classroom is being made after consulting with the Howard County Public Health Department. The post credits the current mask mandate for decreasing the number of students having to quarantine or isolate due to exposure at school.

The school district said students and staff needing to quarantine or isolate is due to COVID-19 exposure outside school buildings.