Howard County woman accused of gun threat takes plea deal

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County woman accused of threatening someone with a handgun is sentencing on lesser weapons charges.

Sheila Marie Marshall, 60 of Cresco, was accused in August 2020 of pointing a gun at a woman and saying “don’t make me use it.” Investigators say a search of Marshall’s home then found a handgun and a box of ammunition.

Court records state Marshall has a past felony conviction and it not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

She’s pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying weapons. A charge of going armed with intent has been dismissed. Marshall has been ordered to spend two to five years on supervised probation.