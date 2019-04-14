Howard County teen pleads not guilty to sex abuse

CRESCO, Iowa – A trial is scheduled in a northeast Iowa case of child sex abuse.
Kane Vaughn, 18 of Cresco, is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree sex abuse. He’s accused of sex with a 12-or-13-year-old female between March 7 and March 8 in Howard County.
Vaughn was arrested on March 11. His trial is set to begin on July 17.
