Howard County residents dealing with the aftermath of the Tornado

KIMT News 3 Reporter Jeremiah Wilcox reports from Howard County on storm damage following tornadoes.

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:04 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

LIME SPRINGS, IOWA- One day after tornadoes ripped through our area, cleanup efforts are continuing in communities.
Today, residents are taking advantage of the calm weather and assessing damage as well as helping one another.

Chris Bill is out clearing the debris left on his farm from the storm.
Parts of his roof came off. He has friends and family to help clear the rubble.
He tells KIMT that's what helping him get through this tough time.

“It's nice to have people around the community that'll help and come out and do their time and put their time in to help and stuff like that,” said Bill.

about 8 miles away in Saratoga is where the National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down and barreled towards Lime Springs.

KIMT spoke to a family there who lost their farm that so many memories were made a devastating tornado ripped through the Pisney farm.

“When it hit all we heard was cracking and popping in the house,” said Luann Pisney.

The mighty whirlwind caved in their barn, uprooted trees and mangled the children’s playground. Local law enforcement tells us there were no reported injuries from the tornado in Howard County.

The threat of showers for Wednesday in the forecast
