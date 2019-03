DES MOINES, Iowa – Howard County is now covered by Governor Kim Reynolds disaster proclamation.

That brings the total to 53 Iowa counties where state resources have been authorized in response to flooding and flash flooding that began March 13. Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Winnebago, and Worth counties were previously covered by the proclamation.

The Governor’s action activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three, and the Disaster Case Management program, which addresses serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition.

The disaster proclamation also temporarily suspends regulatory provisions pertaining to hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services while responding to disaster sites during the duration of this disaster, along with weight limits related to disaster repairs. It also waives fees for issuance of replacement motor vehicle registrations cards, plates and driver licenses, additional fees for car and travel trailer lots, and waives some types of recycled licenses.

Residents of counties affected by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the extent of the disaster.