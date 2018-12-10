Howard County motorcyclist pleads not guilty in collision

CRESCO, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a car/motorcycle collision that left the car driver injured.
Lonnie Joe Dishinger, 51 of Cresco, is charged with serious injury by vehicle, OWI-3rd or subsequent offense, and driving while license is revoked. Law enforcement says Dishinger was riding his motorcycle on August 12 and hit a Dodge Neon, resulting in the driver of the Neon suffering 12 broken bones in her foot.
Court documents state Dishinger’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit at the time of the crash.
His trial is now set to begin in Howard County District Court on March 6, 2019.
