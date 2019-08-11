Clear

Howard County man sentenced for one sex crime, pleads not guilty to others

Dustin Ruggeberg Dustin Ruggeberg

Law enforcement say some crimes happened when he was a teenager.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 12:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is sentenced for one sex crime involving a child while trials are set for several others.
Dustin Chad Ruggeberg, 20 of Lime Springs, has been given two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse involving no injury. Howard County authorities say Ruggeberg sexually abused a 13-year-old child in August 2015.
Ruggeberg has also pleaded not guilty to exploitation of a minor, telephone dissemination of obscene material, and three counts of indecent contact with a child. A trial on the first two charges is set for October 2 while a trial for the last three is scheduled for October 30.
Court documents accuse Ruggeberg and a male juvenile of stripping the clothing from an 11-year-old female and putting a maid outfit on her. The girl says she was then told to dance around while being recorded on video. This allegedly happened in Lime Springs City Park in September 2016.
Ruggeberg is also accused approaching a 13-year-old girl at Brown Park in Lime Springs and an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl at the Lime Springs Ball Park. Authorities say he touched the girls sexually over their clothing even after being told to stop. These incident allegedly took place in June.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered showers on the way out
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The aftermath of the Clear Lake 2019 Wing Ding

Image

National Hobo Convention returns to Britt

Image

Oxbow Park Park and Zollman Zoo mark milkestone

Image

SE Minnesota veterans memorial dedicatd

Image

Two Honkers named All-Stars

Image

CTK: Iowa Hawkeyes

Image

CTK: Forest City Indians

Image

CTK: Clear Lake Lions

Image

Therapy Dogs at the airport

Image

Interview with Joe Biden

Community Events