Howard County man sentenced for one sex crime, pleads not guilty to others

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is sentenced for one sex crime involving a child while trials are set for several others.

Dustin Chad Ruggeberg, 20 of Lime Springs, has been given two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse involving no injury. Howard County authorities say Ruggeberg sexually abused a 13-year-old child in August 2015.

Ruggeberg has also pleaded not guilty to exploitation of a minor, telephone dissemination of obscene material, and three counts of indecent contact with a child. A trial on the first two charges is set for October 2 while a trial for the last three is scheduled for October 30.

Court documents accuse Ruggeberg and a male juvenile of stripping the clothing from an 11-year-old female and putting a maid outfit on her. The girl says she was then told to dance around while being recorded on video. This allegedly happened in Lime Springs City Park in September 2016.

Ruggeberg is also accused approaching a 13-year-old girl at Brown Park in Lime Springs and an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl at the Lime Springs Ball Park. Authorities say he touched the girls sexually over their clothing even after being told to stop. These incident allegedly took place in June.