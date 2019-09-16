Clear

Howard County man sentenced for bad checks

Must pay his victim thousands of dollars.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 1:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man pleads guilty to writing bad checks.

Tyler Scott Juveland, 31 of Lime Springs, entered a guilty plea Monday to 2nd degree theft. Authorities say that Juveland wrote seven bad checks to Cresco man between February and April 2018. Juveland has now been given two to five years of supervised probation and been ordered to pay $3366.70 in restitution to his victim.

Juveland must also live at a residential treatment facility for up to one year.

