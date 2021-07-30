Howard County man sent to federal prison for cyberstalking

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Cyberstalking is sending a Howard County man to federal prison.

Michael Shawn McGuire of Cresco was sentenced Friday to 10 years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release. McGuire must also pay a $15,000 fine and $17,527.42 in restitution.

McGuire pleaded guilty to four federal counts of stalking in Cedar Rapids federal court. Investigators say McGuire used Facebook and the mail to harass and intimidate another person.

He was accused of sending sexually explicit mailings with semi-nude photos of the victim to the victim’s friends, family members, and associates. Federal authorities say McGuire also used various Facebook profiles to send similar semi-nude photos to some of the victim’s contacts through Facebook. Court documents say various fake dating profiles associated with the victim were created.

In addition, numerous yard signs were posted at the victim’s home in Minnesota. The signs were sexually explicit and contained the victim’s name, telephone number, address, and email address.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says the cyberstalking happened between August 25, 2018, and May 25, 2019.

This case was investigated by the Minnesota Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the Willmar Police Department, the Litchfield Police Department, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office, the Cresco Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.