Howard County man pleads not guilty to writing bad check

Authorities say he used them to buy over $3,000 worth of items.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 3:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Lime Springs man is pleading not guilty to writing bad checks.

Tyler Scott Juveland, 30, is charged with one count of 2nd degree theft. Authorities say that between February and April, Juveland wrote seven checks for a total of $3,366.70 to buy items from a Cresco man. When the checks were sent to the bank for payment, court documents state they were all returned for “refer to maker” and Juveland has made no payments in regards to the checks.

Juveland was charged in August and entered a not guilty plea on Monday. No trial date has been set.

Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
