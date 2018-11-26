CRESCO, Iowa – A Lime Springs man is pleading not guilty to writing bad checks.
Tyler Scott Juveland, 30, is charged with one count of 2nd degree theft. Authorities say that between February and April, Juveland wrote seven checks for a total of $3,366.70 to buy items from a Cresco man. When the checks were sent to the bank for payment, court documents state they were all returned for “refer to maker” and Juveland has made no payments in regards to the checks.
Juveland was charged in August and entered a not guilty plea on Monday. No trial date has been set.
Related Content
- Howard County man pleads not guilty to writing bad check
- Chickasaw County woman accused of writing bad checks
- Lawler woman gets probation for writing bad checks
- Accused check forger pleads guilty
- Not guilty plea in bad check case
- Two plead guilty in Howard County drug bust
- Guilty plea to Howard County drug crimes
- Not guilty plea in Howard County killing
- Accused check forger pleads not guilty
- Howard County lawyer pleads not guilty to stealing from a dead woman
Scroll for more content...