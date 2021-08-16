Howard County man pleads not guilty to vehicular assault

CRESCO, Iowa – A man accused of attacking a woman in her vehicle is pleading not guilty.

Tyler Kenneth Johnson, 40 of Cresco, was arrested in July and charged with assault, second-degree harassment, and control of a firearm by a felon.

Law enforcement says a little before midnight on July 15 in Cresco, Johnson used his vehicle to ram a woman’s vehicle and then struck her driver’s side window multiple times with his cell phone. Court documents state there was a no-contact order between the two at the time. Authorities say when they went to question Johnson about the incident, they found a rifle on the floor of his son’s bedroom.

Johnson is now scheduled to stand trial beginning September 29 in Howard County District Court.