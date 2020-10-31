Howard County man pleads not guilty to knife attack

CRESCO, Iowa – A trial is set over a knife attack in Howard County.

Marckus Allen Nelson-Timm, 21 of Lime Springs, was charged with willful injury for an incident in Lime Springs on September 18. Howard County sheriff’s deputies say they were called to KCD’s Bar and Grill a little before midnight and found a 34-year-old man who had been cut on his upper arm.

Investigators say Nelson-Timm cut the victim with a knife after a bar fight.

Nelson-Timm has entered a plea of not guilty. His trial is set to start on January 6, 2021.