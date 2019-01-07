Clear
Howard County man pleads not guilty in high-speed chase

Adam Collings

Accused of stealing a truck and eluding law enforcement.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 2:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Cresco man is pleading not guilty in a 100+ mile per hour chase.

Adam Benjamin Collings, 29, is charged with 1st degree theft and eluding. Law enforcement says he stole a truck from Aluma-line property in Cresco, then led authorities on a pursuit on Interstate 35 that lasted nearly 25 miles.

Collings is accused of reaching speeds of over 100 mph and swerving in and out of traffic before stop sticks were deployed and he was halted in Worth County.

Arresting officers say Collings attempted to run in front of a semi before being taken to the ground.

His trial is set to begin on February 20.

KIMT Eye in the sky

