Howard County man pleads guilty to federal gun crimes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Cresco man is pleading guilty to federal weapons crimes.
Christopher William Weigert, 33, has entered guilty pleas to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
He was accused of illegally possessing a pistol and 12 different brands of ammunition between January and March of 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Weigert is not allowed to have such items because of past convictions in Howard County for assault and drug possession.
No sentencing date for Weigert has been set.
