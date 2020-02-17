Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Howard County man pleads guilty to federal gun crimes

Christopher Weigert
Christopher Weigert

Accused of illegal firearm and ammunition possession.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 5:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Cresco man is pleading guilty to federal weapons crimes.

Christopher William Weigert, 33, has entered guilty pleas to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

He was accused of illegally possessing a pistol and 12 different brands of ammunition between January and March of 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Weigert is not allowed to have such items because of past convictions in Howard County for assault and drug possession.

No sentencing date for Weigert has been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 32°
Wintry mix to snow through Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring Break Travel Danger

Image

Sibshop program helping siblings of kids with disabilities

Image

An Out of this World Engineering Contest

Image

Push to Ban Conversion Therapy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/17

Image

Chris & Sean tracking the wintry mess

Image

Acts of Kindess

Image

American Legion National Commander Visits Minnesota

Image

PossAbilities receives art supply donation

Image

Abusive Teen Relationships

Community Events