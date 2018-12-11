Howard County man pleads guilty to burglaries

CRESCO, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a rash of Howard County burglaries.

Authorities say Daryl Edward Sobolik, 48 of Cresco, stole or tried to steal from five Howard County homes between September 2017 and May 2018. Investigators say Sobolik confessed during questioning to burglarizing 10 homes over two years.

He is pleading guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for January 23, 2019.