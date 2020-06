WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A Cresco man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Gregory Freidhof, 52, was riding his 2005 Honda south on County Road W20 when he lost control on a left hand turn in Burr Oak Township. Freidhof went into the ditch and hit was wood debris near a culvert.

The Sheriff’s Office says Freidhof was thrown from his motorcycle and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The crash caused about $7,500 in property damage.