Howard County man facing federal stalking charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man is facing federal stalking charges for allegedly crossing state lines to harass someone.

Michael Shawn McGuire, 56, is accused of two counts of interstate stalking and one count of cyberstalking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says McGuire traveled from Cresco in Howard County to Spicer in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, in August 2018 and May 2019 to harass his victim.

McGuire is also charged with using Facebook and other forms of electronic communication in September 2018 to harass, intimidate, and cause emotional distress to the same person.

The federal indictment was filed on December 3 and McGuire was arrested the following day.