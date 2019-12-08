Clear

Howard County man facing federal stalking charges

Michael McGuire, image courtesy of the Linn County Jail.
Michael McGuire, image courtesy of the Linn County Jail.

Accused of harassing someone in Minnesota.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 10:53 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man is facing federal stalking charges for allegedly crossing state lines to harass someone.

Michael Shawn McGuire, 56, is accused of two counts of interstate stalking and one count of cyberstalking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says McGuire traveled from Cresco in Howard County to Spicer in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, in August 2018 and May 2019 to harass his victim.

McGuire is also charged with using Facebook and other forms of electronic communication in September 2018 to harass, intimidate, and cause emotional distress to the same person.

The federal indictment was filed on December 3 and McGuire was arrested the following day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Winter is roaring back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gift Quality Book and Bake Sale

Image

Reading Center celebrates grand opening of new building

Image

Christmas by the Lake

Image

Making quilts for those in need

Image

John Marshall girls defeat Lakeville South at home

Image

Lourdes boys hockey falls to Mound Westonka

Image

North Iowa Bulls close out the Barn with a win

Image

Weather Sean 12/7

Image

Weather Forecast Sean 12/6

Image

Making medical cannabis more affordable

Community Events